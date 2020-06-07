Passed on May 31, 2020 at the age of 98 from natural causes and COVID-19. Nyla was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, parents Esther and Olin Green, brother Rolland and sisters Marion, Marjorie, Ardeth and Eileen. Growing up in southwest Minnesota, Nyla was a proud, long-time resident of South St. Paul, having moved there after WWII. Nyla is survived by: her three sons, Stan (Anne), Dan and Paul (Janice); five grandchildren, Lisa Skov (Eric), Steve (Lisa), Angela, Alex and Michael Koich; four great grandchildren; brothers Stewart, Russell and Daryle; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in South St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to South St. Paul Education Foundation.