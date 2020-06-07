Passed on May 31, 2020 at the age of 98 from natural causes and COVID-19. Nyla was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, parents Esther and Olin Green, brother Rolland and sisters Marion, Marjorie, Ardeth and Eileen. Growing up in southwest Minnesota, Nyla was a proud, long-time resident of South St. Paul, having moved there after WWII. Nyla is survived by: her three sons, Stan (Anne), Dan and Paul (Janice); five grandchildren, Lisa Skov (Eric), Steve (Lisa), Angela, Alex and Michael Koich; four great grandchildren; brothers Stewart, Russell and Daryle; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in South St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to South St. Paul Education Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.