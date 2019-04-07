Home

died peacefully at her home in West St. Paul, MN on March 30, 2019. She was born August 16, 1925 and grew up near New Richmond, WI. After high school, Olene move to St. Paul where she met and married Kennith. For the next 72 years they raised a family, traveled & enjoyed life together. Preceded in death by Ken and survived by children Brent (Mary), Gale Holliday, Nona (Randy) Lander, Jilliann Self (K.J. Asmus), and Julie (Bob) Furu; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren; sister Anne Ochs; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial Service is 11AM Friday, April 12th at Salem Lutheran Church, 11 West Bernard St., West St. Paul, MN with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Salem Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
