Loving Mother & Friend 1926 - 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Michael; son, Eugene; parents Vasyl & Warwara Morhun. Survived by son, Mark (Nancy Russel); nephew Victor & his family; nephews Paul & Michael Micevych. Olga was born in Ukraine. She was proud and grateful to be an American citizen. She was a wonderful mother. She loved her family and friends. Graveside Service 11AM Wednesday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 1, 2020.