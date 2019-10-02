Home

Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of St. Pius X
Earned her angel wings on September 25, 2019 at the age of 102 in Perth, Australia. Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence, Paul (Irene), Margaret Robinson, Jeanne Taylor (Wyburn), Steven, and Robert. Survived by Patrick (Georgiann), David, Linda Thury (Greg), Michael (Sally) Barb, Lawrence (Patama), Francis (Leslie), and Joseph (Josie). 43 beautiful grandchildren, 37 loving great grandchildren, and 5 1/2 sweet great great grandchildren. One blessed family because of you. May you now rest peacefully. Your loving family. Memorial Mass to be held on October 7th, 11:30 am at Church of St. Pius X.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 2, 2019
