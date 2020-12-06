Passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Kitty was born to Alma and Martin Kittelson in the rural farming community of Louisburg, MN. She was the youngest of 8 children, all of whom were raised speaking Norwegian. Kitty graduated from Appleton High School in 1953 and received her RN nursing certification from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in 1956. After graduating, she married David Dornfeld of Stillwater, her beloved husband and companion for 62-years. Kitty spent her entire career at the University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic where she served as Head Nurse for over 25-years of the Orthopedic & Neurology Clinic. As a life-long learner, Kitty pursued a second degree, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts just prior to retiring as Head Nurse in 1993. This launched a second career for Kitty, who remained an active part-time employee of the Clinic until age 79. Kitty was a proud Scandinavian who enjoyed travel with her family to Norway and other European countries, as well as camping trips to Alaska and throughout the U.S. Motivated by the athletic accomplishments of her children, Kitty began her own running career in her 50s, completing road races and 3 marathons into her 60s. She was a progressive advocate of social justice and active in volunteerism throughout her life, most recently at the American Red Cross. Kitty was always passionate and joyful about her family and took a lead role in helping to raise her two grandchildren. Above all, spending time together with her husband Dave and other family members at their cabin near Brainerd, MN was Kitty's favorite pastime. Kitty was a giving wife, mother, grandmother, and colleague who will be deeply missed. Survived by her husband David Dornfeld, son David Dornfeld Jr., daughters Jackie Dornfeld and Cheryl Dornfeld, granddaughter Kelsey Dornfeld, grandson Nicholas Dornfeld, step-granddaughter Shannon Steiner and her two children, plus many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. A graveside service at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis will be held December 21 at 3:00. Memorials preferred to the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store