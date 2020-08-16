1/
Olive E. SWANSON
"Pete" "Swanee" Of Hastings Passed away August 7, 2020, one month shy of her 95th birthday. Born and raised in Hurley, WI, she was preceded in death by her parents; 6 brothers and 1 sister; and in 1975 by her husband of 27 years, Robert Merle Swanson. She graduated from St. Paul Bethesda's Nursing Program in 1948 and worked as a nurse in many capacities until her retirement in 1989. She is survived by sons, Jon (Sue) of Indiana, Richard (Joanne) of Eau Claire and Gary (Mimi) of Edina; grandchildren, Alicia, Kara, Sam, Josie and Ellie; great grandchildren, Elijah and James; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Among her many attributes, she was known for her acerbic sense of humor, her wicked card skills at 500, and the friendly football boards she ran. She took tremendous pride in her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hers was a life well lived, and she will be dearly missed. Her family thanks her many Park Ridge friends and in particular would like to thank the devoted care givers at Augustana of Hastings. Private Family Services will be held with interment in Leavitt Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Augustana Care Center in Hastings. (651) 437-9419 hastingsmnfuneral.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
