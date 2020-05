Or Copy this URL to Share

07-03-1935 – 04-25-2020 Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother Survived by husband Robert Gilbert; son John (Brianne Paulson) Gilbert; grandsons Lucas and Levi; and nieces and nephew. She will always be loved and forever missed.









