Age 77, of Mondovi, WI Passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Eau Claire, WI. He was born on March 14, 1941 in Eau Claire to Oliver and Lillian (Harris) Bauer. He worked at Carl Bolander and Sons Co in St. Paul as a demolition foreman. He is survived by his sweetie, Judy Klopp; three children, Lorri (Blaine) Kopischke, Wendy (Earl) Warren, and Jon (Julie) Traver; five step-children, Veronica (David) Nelson, Sue (Jamey) Davis, Joe (Karine) Klopp, Heather (Adam) Severson, and George Klopp; 25 grandchildren; 17 great-grand-children; and five siblings, Shirley Harshman, Ed Bauer, Betty (Jerry) Dzienkowski, Russell (Patsy) Bauer, and Larry (Shelly) Bauer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Roxanne Juvland; son, Dennis Bauer; parents; and brother, Frank Bauer. Visitation will be held from 1-5 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019