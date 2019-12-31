Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH
61 Mississippi St NE
Fridley, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH
61 Mississippi St NE
Fridley, MN
View Map
Olivia Joy JOHNSON


1997 - 2019
Olivia Joy JOHNSON Obituary
Born on June 13, 1997, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on December 28, 2019. Olivia was born and raised in St. Paul, MN with her parents and two sisters, whom she loved deeply. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2018 and was recently living in Lynchburg, VA where she was working for The News & Advance as a staff reporter. We take comfort in knowing that Olivia is safe in the solace of our Savior's arms and we know that Olivia didn't meet Jesus alone. Olivia's sweet friend, Micaela Schneider, entered His gates alongside Olivia and we know they are rejoicing in His presence. They will both be missed dearly. She is survived by her parents; Gary and Kristan (Lueders) Johnson; her sisters, Abbey (Mitch) Fredrickson and Emma Johnson; Grandpa, Marty Lueders and fiancee, Jan Hanson; Grandparents, Merle and Charlene Johnson, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her Grandma Carole Lueders. The memorial service will be held at 11:00am, with visitation beginning at 10:00am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fridley (61 Mississippi St NE, Fridley, MN 55432) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the family. Funds will be donated to support the ministry of the Paris Cru Team. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 31, 2019
