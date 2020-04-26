Olivia V. "Libby" FRANCOUR
Age 87 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on April 18, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, George. Survived by her loving children, Belinda (David) Canniff, Bonita Hanson, Mark, Brenda (Michael) Duffy, Brigid (Greg) Smith & Mike (Lisa); 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; also other relatives and friends. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcemation.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
