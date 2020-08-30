1/
Ophelia O'CONNOR
Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Ophelia Kertenian O'Connor, 87, long time resident of White Bear Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020, at her assisted living residence. Her declining health was sadly hastened by isolation and loneliness during the COVID pandemic. She is survived by daughters, Tania (Anthony) Kleckner and Christina (Curt) Wahl and son, George (Lynn) O'Connor; grandchildren Samuel (Erin), Benjamin, Aaron, Rachel, Connor and Finn and great-grand children, Eli and Rita; brother Raphy (Jeannette) Kertenian; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George A. O'Connor, parents Yester and Bedros Kertenian and brother Edward Kertenian. Ophelia was born in Beirut, Lebanon and graduated from American University of Beirut with a nursing degree. She immigrated to the US when she was 25. As an RN, she worked in a variety of settings including hospitals, industry, and family practice. Ophelia was a loving wife and mother. She was an amazing hostess and cook, specializing in Middle Eastern cuisine, including tabbouleh and baklava. She was warm-hearted, sweet, and caring. She will be missed immensely.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
