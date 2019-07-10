Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlyn WILKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlyn James WILKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orlyn James WILKE Obituary
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 Preceded in death by beloved wife of 49 years, Friedl Wilke. Orlyn had amazing survival skills, and while given very little, could often make the best out of most situations for himself and others. Orlyn is survived by his son, Michael Orlyn (Vanessa) Wilke; daughter, Claudia (William) Bruhn; grand children, Nathan, Jesse, Anna, Zachary, Emily, Travis, and Dietrich; great-grandchildren, Toby, Sydney, Foster, and Maya; extended family and friends. Private Service at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directly to of MN. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now