Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 Preceded in death by beloved wife of 49 years, Friedl Wilke. Orlyn had amazing survival skills, and while given very little, could often make the best out of most situations for himself and others. Orlyn is survived by his son, Michael Orlyn (Vanessa) Wilke; daughter, Claudia (William) Bruhn; grand children, Nathan, Jesse, Anna, Zachary, Emily, Travis, and Dietrich; great-grandchildren, Toby, Sydney, Foster, and Maya; extended family and friends. Private Service at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directly to of MN. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019