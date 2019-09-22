|
|
Age 84 of Scandia, MN Died peacefully at home on September 17, 2019. She is survived by husband John, daughter Lori Lynn Matz (Bruce Swanlund), son Steve (Rosemary), grandchildren David & Kristina, brother Walter (Lois), along with many nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother-in-law, niece & nephew. A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 6201 N. Osgood Ave., Stillwater, MN on Thursday, 9/26/2019 at 11 am, visitation at 10 am. Memorials to River Valley Riders. Neptune Society www.NeptureSociety.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019