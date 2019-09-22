Home

Orphy J. (Srock) BEATTIE

Age 84 of Scandia, MN Died peacefully at home on September 17, 2019. She is survived by husband John, daughter Lori Lynn Matz (Bruce Swanlund), son Steve (Rosemary), grandchildren David & Kristina, brother Walter (Lois), along with many nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother-in-law, niece & nephew. A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 6201 N. Osgood Ave., Stillwater, MN on Thursday, 9/26/2019 at 11 am, visitation at 10 am. Memorials to River Valley Riders. Neptune Society www.NeptureSociety.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
