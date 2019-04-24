|
Age 91 of St. Paul died April 20, 2019. Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Preceded in death by parents, Jack & Marcella and son, Orrin S. Sechter Jr. Survived by wife of 61 years, Beverly; children, Nancy (Dan) Blodgett, Susan (Joe) Durand and Jackie (Joey) Abrahamson; daughter-in-law, Ann Sechter; sister, Pearl Rosen and 12 grandchildren. Orrin was Senior Vice President at Merrill Lynch St. Paul for 46 years, and a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. SUNDAY April 28th at MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul. SHIVA 7:00 p.m MONDAY, April 29th at Mount Zion Temple. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019