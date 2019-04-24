Home

Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
671 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8311
Orrin S. SECHTER Sr.

Orrin S. SECHTER Sr. Obituary
Age 91 of St. Paul died April 20, 2019. Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Preceded in death by parents, Jack & Marcella and son, Orrin S. Sechter Jr. Survived by wife of 61 years, Beverly; children, Nancy (Dan) Blodgett, Susan (Joe) Durand and Jackie (Joey) Abrahamson; daughter-in-law, Ann Sechter; sister, Pearl Rosen and 12 grandchildren. Orrin was Senior Vice President at Merrill Lynch St. Paul for 46 years, and a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. SUNDAY April 28th at MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul. SHIVA 7:00 p.m MONDAY, April 29th at Mount Zion Temple. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019
