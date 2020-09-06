Age 83 September 8, 1936-August 31, 2020 Orville B. Pung passed away peacefully at Lakeview Hospital from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. His family was by his side. Survived by his dear wife, Nadine; son, Rick Pung; and daughters, Becky Pung (Joe Schmidt), Ann Pung-Terwedo (Alan) and Amy Ayers (Steve); 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren; brother, Laverne Pung (Erliss); and brother-in-law, Robert Noyes. Preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Edward; brother-in law, Jiggs Mikel; and this past six months, his loving sisters, Viola Mikel and Ramona Noyes. He graduated from Cathedral High School and St. Cloud State University with a degree in Education. He served the Department of Corrections from 1958-1993 beginning as a school teacher for juvenile offenders at the Red Wing State Training School and advanced through the ranks to Commissioner of Correction serving 11 years under Governors Al Quie, Rudy Perpich and Arne Carlson. Orv is remembered for his quick wit and charismatic sense of humor by his great friends, colleagues and elected officials. His quotes became known as Pungisms. Upon retirement, his time was spent reading, fishing and hunting at the family log cabin in Northern Wisconsin, vacationed on Isla Mujeres Mexico every year and traveled around the world with Nadine. As Papa, he was cherished by his grandchildren and supported their accomplishments and enjoyed their sports events and dance programs. Special thanks to Lakeview Hospital, Greeley Estates and Arbor Glen Senior Living for all the care and kindness shown to Orv during his illness. Condolences may be posted at Simonet Funeral Home's website. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 3rd Street S., Stillwater, MN and also livestreamed on Church of St. Michael Stillwater, MN Facebook page. Due to COVID 19, there will be no formal visitation and the public may begin arriving at 10:00 a.m. Seating will be limited. Interment at St. Michaels Cemetery, Bayport, MN. Memorials in Orv's Name are suggested to Arbor Glen Senior Living, 11020 39th St. N., Lake Elmo, MN 55042, for music and arts programing or a charity of your choosing.