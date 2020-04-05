|
Died peacefully, age 90 at home of natural causes. Survived by wife Marlene (Molly-née Ranum), children Scott, Todd (Maggie), Jane Guidot (Dave) and Ross (Cathy); grand children Lauren, Danny, Cortney, Victor, Max and Sara; great granddaughter Nora and great grandbaby boy Guidot. Orv and his brothers Wendy and Rod attended Johnson High School in St. Paul. He graduated from Macalester College. Outdoor sports, including hockey, fishing and golf (Orv was a longtime member of Stillwater country club) were a special part of his life. No one could light up a room like Orv. A private family gathering to be planned later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ecumen Hospice care or .
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020