1/
Orville F. HUGHES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88 Passed peacefully on April 12, 2020. Visitation 4-8 PM Thurs., Aug. 6th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Memorial service 10 AM Friday, August 7th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home. All guests will be required to wear a mask. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In Orville's honor, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Society of America would be appreciated. Cards may be sent to the funeral home. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved