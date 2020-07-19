Age 88 Passed peacefully on April 12, 2020. Visitation 4-8 PM Thurs., Aug. 6th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Memorial service 10 AM Friday, August 7th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home. All guests will be required to wear a mask. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In Orville's honor, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Dementia Society of America
would be appreciated. Cards may be sent to the funeral home. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com