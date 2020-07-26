1/1
Orville H. BREDE
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Age 96, of Hastings, MN Passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1924 to Fred and Ida Brede in Cosmos, MN. A veteran of WWII. He had a long career in aviation, working as a private pilot, airline mechanic, and running his own flight school: Brede Aviation. Orville received many accolades, including military recognitions, the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award, and an induction into the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame in 2012. Orville is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 68 years, Elaine; and siblings Arnold, Viola, Marvin and Laverne. He is survived by his children, Wayne Brede, Neil Brede and Louise Thayer; granddaughters, Rachel Thayer and Amanda (Ryan) Brown; great-grandson, Joseph Orville Brown; and siblings, Earl and Grace. A private family service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Woodbury, MN. The family hopes to be able to hold a larger celebration of Orville's life in 2021. We would like to thank the staff at The Moments in Lakeville, MN and Minnesota Hospice for providing loving care his final days. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
