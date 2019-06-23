Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Rd.
Mahtomedi, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
900 Stillwater Rd.
Mahtomedi, MN
Oscar "Lloyd" STREET Obituary
Age 84 of Grant Passed away on June 16, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Karen; son, Gregory; infant daughter, Sherry; parents, Brisben & Marian. Survived by children, Suzanne Holweger and her son, Austin; Bradley (Deanna) and their children, Lynnsey, Brittany, Ben, Mary, and Abi; Shelley (Greg) Graff and their children, Amanda, Jack and Mark; grandson, Andrew and his mother, Betsy; great grand-daughter, Isabelle; grandson, Marko; sister, Ina (David) Sickels. He died peacefully in his sleep after celebrating for two days with his entire family. Funeral Service Saturday (June 29, 2019) 1:00 PM at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi with Visitation starting at 12:00 PM. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
