"The King" Age 63, of Eagan Died on January 5, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Feliciana; and brother, Johnny. Survived by wife of 44 years, Patty; children, Oscar Jr. (April), Anthony & Sara; grand children, Kayla, Brett, Isabelle, Oscar III "Ozzy"; great-granddaughter, Lily; father, Martin Sr.; siblings, Martin Jr., Eudel, Ramiro, Arturo (Debbie), Jesus, Felix (Diana), Delia (Jose), Elva; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 4 PM Thursday, January 16th at Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel, 1051 So. Robert St., West St. Paul. Visitation 3 hours prior to the service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020