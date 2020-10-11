Of West St. Paul, MN Passed away at the age of 61 surrounded by his family after battling cancer, on October 5, 2020, at 11:59 am. His family is comforted in knowing he is reunited with his father Moises Rodriguez and sister Gladys Patricia Rodriguez who preceded him in death. Survived by his dear mother Laura Rosa Rodriguez, his beloved wife of 36 years Diana Rodriguez, brother Eduardo (Isabel) Rodriguez, his children and step-children Christofer Rodriguez, Alexander Rodriguez and Malisa (Tony) Freiderich, Dennis (Angie) Schilling, Jack (Candace) Schilling, Molly (Mark) Lawson, grandchildren and step-grandchildren Shianna, Bobby, Cassie, Emily, Vinny, Gabby, Jordan, James, Elianna, Avah and Anthony, his godchildren Anna, Layla and Isabella, and many friends close to the family. Ozzie was a loving and caring kind-hearted soul always willing to give a helping hand as a testament to all the friends he had. Hard worker and a great teammate as he led teams of skilled technicians for All Systems Installations, his place of work for more of 20 years. We think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation and celebration of life will be postponed for a future date. (Spanish/Español) Rodríguez, Oswaldo A. "Ozzie" de West St. Paul, MN falleció a la edad de 61 años rodeado de su familia después de luchar contra el cáncer el 5 de octubre de 2020 a las 11:59 am. Su familia se consuela al saber que se ha reunido con su padre Moisés Rodríguez y su hermana Gladys Patricia Rodríguez, quienes le precedieron en la muerte. Le sobreviven su querida madre Laura Rosa Rodríguez, su amada esposa por 36 años Diana Rodríguez, su hermano Eduardo (Isabel) Rodríguez, sus hijos e hijastros Christofer Rodríguez, Alexander Rodríguez, y Malisa (Tony) Freiderich, Dennis (Angie) Schilling, Jack (Candace) Schilling, Molly (Mark) Lawson, nietos y nietastas Shianna, Bobby, Cassie, Emily, Vinny, Gabby, Jordan, James, Elianna, Avah y Anthony, sus ahijados Anna, Layla e Isabella, y muchos amigos cercanos a la familia. Ozzie era una alma bondadosa y cariñosa, siempre dispuesta a ayudar como testimonio a todos los amigos que tenía. Trabajador y gran compañero de equipo ya que lideró equipos de técnicos calificados para Instalaciones de Todos los Sistemas su lugar de trabajo por más de 20 años. Pensamos en él como viviendo en los corazones de aquellos a quienes tocó porque nada amado se pierde nunca y fue amado tanto. Debido a las restricciones de COVID, las visitas y la celebración de la vida se pospondrán para una fecha futura.









