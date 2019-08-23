|
|
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Otto Kurt Sczepanski, 82, passed away peacefully at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville. Otto was born on April 3, 1937, to Otto and Eugenia Sczepanski. Otto grew up living in St. Paul, Minnesota and graduated from Humboldt High School. He attended the University of MN and Rasmussen School of Business. Otto served in the National Guard. He worked at the Unisys Corporation in MN, for 27 years. Otto is survived by his son, Todd (Marri) Sczepanski; his grandchildren, Annie (Darrick) Allen, Nicole (Jerry) Becker, Isaac Sczepanski; great-grandchildren, Sadie Allen, David Becker; former wife, Jackie Sczepanski. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Otto and Eugenia Sczepanski. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 25th, at 1:30 p.m. at the Apple Valley Villa in the chapel. 14610 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley, MN 55124. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2019