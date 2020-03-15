|
|
Age 82, born March 26, 1937 in St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully in Minneapolis, MN on March 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Martin Ruzicka; his grandchildren Vaclav and Katrin Ruzicka; his sister Kathrine Schroeder; nieces and nephews. Otto dedicated his life to the arts being actively involved as a curator with The Minnesota Museum of Art, West Publishing Company/Art and the Law, and the Cafesjian Family Foundation. Per Otto's wishes, his body was donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest program. A memorial will be held at a future date in his honor. For details please contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers please send donations to makingagift.umn.edu.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020