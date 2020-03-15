Home

Otto Stephan THEUER

Otto Stephan THEUER Obituary
Age 82, born March 26, 1937 in St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully in Minneapolis, MN on March 3, 2020 surrounded by his family. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Martin Ruzicka; his grandchildren Vaclav and Katrin Ruzicka; his sister Kathrine Schroeder; nieces and nephews. Otto dedicated his life to the arts being actively involved as a curator with The Minnesota Museum of Art, West Publishing Company/Art and the Law, and the Cafesjian Family Foundation. Per Otto's wishes, his body was donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest program. A memorial will be held at a future date in his honor. For details please contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers please send donations to makingagift.umn.edu.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
