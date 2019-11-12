|
Paige passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Nov. 9th, 2019. On January 24th, 2002 we were blessed with a beautiful girl that loved life, family and friends. She changed our lives forever that day and will be forever in our hearts. Paige was a determined young lady who stood for what she believed in and cared deeply for those around her. Her warm smile and compassionate heart were a blessing to all those who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Rocky & Paula (Karel) Bullis; sister, Lauren and brother, Blake; her grandmothers, Angela Karel and Marietta Bullis and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers A. Paul Karel and Rodney Bullis. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Friday, Nov. 15th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church (4300 Pilot Knob Rd, Eagan MN). Visitation 4-8 PM, Thursday Nov. 14th, at O'Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury Funeral Home (8700 Valley Creek Rd, Woodbury, 651-702-0301). Memorials preferred to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Hope Street Shelter through Catholic Charities. Private burial, Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019