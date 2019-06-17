Pioneer Press Obituaries
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:15 AM
FORT SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY
7601 34th Ave S.,
Mpls., MN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Palmer I. PEDERSON

Palmer I. PEDERSON Obituary
Loving Father Grandpa and Great-Grandpa Age 85 of Shoreview, on June 14, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Ione; brothers, Pete, Darwin, and Vern. Survived by children, Jimmy (Ann), Sandra Pederson, Brenda (Jeffrey) Henry, Rodney (Jennifer), Joy Pederson, Gregory (LuAnne), and Donald (Gail); 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Taylor, Rosemary Littlejohn; nieces, nephews, and friends. Graveside service 11:15 AM Thursday, June 20 at FORT SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY, 7601 34th Ave S., Mpls. Visitation 3-6 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St @ Cty Rd B. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 17, 2019
