Pam BERGSTROM
Age 55, passed away on November 19, 2020. Preceded in death by father, George Peyer and uncle, Bobby. Survived by husband, James Bergstrom; mother, Linda Brown (Winner); sons, Jeffrey (Amy) & John; grandchildren, Taylee, Mariah & Cerenity; sisters, Kimberly (Rodney), Stephanie, Lynette (Randy) & Colleen; nieces & nephews, Elizabeth, Kevin, David, Grace, William, Dylan, Maddyson, David, Lillian, Elijah, Noah, Hank, Dana & Amanda. Pam was born in St. Paul on February 16, 1965 and lived there all of her life. She went to St. Paul Tech where she received her clerical degree and for the majority of her career she was an executive secretary for the City of St. Paul. She was a loving, caring, and very giving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and cousin. She lived for her 3 granddaughters. She was a devout Christian who was strong in her faith. Pam will be dearly missed but never forgotten. We love you, Mom. Keep smiling. Further details to come regarding memorial service.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
