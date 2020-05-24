Pamala (Dotty) ATTIA
Age 71 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully May 18, 2020 Pam graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School and the University of Minnesota. Pam dearly loved her large family & many friends. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, volunteering & helping others. She also loved music, flowers & social gatherings. Pam joined the Saint Paul Garden Club in 1991 & was a longtime enthusiastic & active member. Pam will be missed by anyone who knew her for her kind & generous spirit. Pam was preceded in death by her dear parents, Joe & Faine Dotty; her husband, Zizo; daughter, Amira Attia; and sisters, Monica and Carla Dotty. She is survived by her siblings, Joe (Sue) Dotty, Paul Dotty, Mary Thompson, Barb Dotty, Lisa (Scott) Llewellyn, Kathleen Doty & many adoring nieces and nephews & many other loving family and friends. Interment at Calvary Cemetery Tuesday, May 26th, 1:00 PM. Social distancing will be practiced. Celebration of Life at a later date. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Interment
01:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
Dear Dotty family
Sending my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Pam was a dear friend and classmate at OLP Whenever you dad made spaghetti she would invite me to run across the street from OLP to have lunch at your home in Summit Ave. We spent lots of fun times together during high school and I will truly miss her fun and unique personality!
Cathy (Maurizio) Iago
Classmate
May 24, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Praying that God will comfort your hearts and draw you close to Him.
Trish Sittard Rickard
Friend
