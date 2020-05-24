Age 71 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully May 18, 2020 Pam graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School and the University of Minnesota. Pam dearly loved her large family & many friends. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, volunteering & helping others. She also loved music, flowers & social gatherings. Pam joined the Saint Paul Garden Club in 1991 & was a longtime enthusiastic & active member. Pam will be missed by anyone who knew her for her kind & generous spirit. Pam was preceded in death by her dear parents, Joe & Faine Dotty; her husband, Zizo; daughter, Amira Attia; and sisters, Monica and Carla Dotty. She is survived by her siblings, Joe (Sue) Dotty, Paul Dotty, Mary Thompson, Barb Dotty, Lisa (Scott) Llewellyn, Kathleen Doty & many adoring nieces and nephews & many other loving family and friends. Interment at Calvary Cemetery Tuesday, May 26th, 1:00 PM. Social distancing will be practiced. Celebration of Life at a later date. 651-698-0796