Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
1405 Highway 13
Mendota, MN
Pamela GRAYSON
Pamela Ann GRAYSON

Pamela Ann GRAYSON


9/20/1960 ~ 3/15/2019 Passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Survived by husband, Doug Bargmann; siblings, Peter (Amy), Jon, Jenifer (Kirk); nephews and niece, Jim (Taylor), Kat (Jon), Owen and Eli; and many friends. Preceded in death by parents, Dick and Carol Grayson. Pam and Doug were happily married 6/25/2016 and lived in Mendota Heights. Pam loved her native city of Saint Paul, and also lived for a few years in South Africa and Mexico. She enjoyed traveling, volunteering and working for good causes, and making music with friends. Good times for her included marching in parades, playing piccolo and making people smile. Sometimes a sinner, sometimes a saint, faith was her most important pursuit in life. May angels lead her to Paradise. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 28, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 1405 Highway 13, Mendota. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 5:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Highway 96 (one mile west of 35E), White Bear and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Peter, Northern Star Scouting, or MN Ovarian Cancer Alliance. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
