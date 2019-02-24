|
(Nee Wilmes) She was born November 11, 1949 to Lloyd & Violet (Kaup) Wilmes, the first of 6 children. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her entire family, on February 18, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She had proudly beat that ugly disease 6 times prior but unfortunately the 7th was too much. Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd & Violet Wilmes. Survived by her sons, Patrick (Kristen) Lundgren & Michael (Mary) Lundgren; doting grandmother to, Jayde & Taylor Lundgren, Tyler Keroff, Nick (Sarah) Hansen, Derrick (Sarah) Hansen, Bonnie Hansen (Daniel Silva); great-grandkids, Ruby, Billy, Rowan & Mackinley; siblings, Colleen (Jerry) Mike, Danny (Lori) Wilmes, Billy (Joyce) Wilmes, Wendy (Kevin) Chapdelain & Penny (Steve) Feely; also numerous nieces & nephews, all of whom she loved. Memorial Service 2 PM Saturday, March 2nd, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 1-2 PM prior to the service. Luncheon to follow at the Mendota VFW Post 6690, 1323 Sibley Memorial Hwy. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019