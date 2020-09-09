1/1
Pamela L. (Jahn) JIROVEC
Passed away on September 1st, 2020, at the age of 72, after a long battle with Dementia. Preceded in death by parents Milton and Marjorie Jahn; older sister LuAnn; and her beloved Lil Bit. She is survived by her son Jon Jirovec; daughter Jennifer (Steve) Fredricks; sisters Susan (Leo) Reck and Debara Zahn; grandchildren Gabrielle (Donny) Foster, Evan Niewind, Madelyn Niewind, LillyAnn Niewind; great-granddaughter Norah Foster; lifetime companion Sherman Farmer; and extended family, including nephews and nieces. Please join us on Saturday, September 19th between 1-4pm at the Cremation Society of MN located at 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN 55119 for a Celebration of Pam's Life; a time to laugh, share stories and memories upon Pam's life.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Cremation Society of MN
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
