Passed away on September 1st, 2020, at the age of 72, after a long battle with Dementia. Preceded in death by parents Milton and Marjorie Jahn; older sister LuAnn; and her beloved Lil Bit. She is survived by her son Jon Jirovec; daughter Jennifer (Steve) Fredricks; sisters Susan (Leo) Reck and Debara Zahn; grandchildren Gabrielle (Donny) Foster, Evan Niewind, Madelyn Niewind, LillyAnn Niewind; great-granddaughter Norah Foster; lifetime companion Sherman Farmer; and extended family, including nephews and nieces. Please join us on Saturday, September 19th between 1-4pm at the Cremation Society of MN located at 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN 55119 for a Celebration of Pam's Life; a time to laugh, share stories and memories upon Pam's life.