Age 60 Of Hugo Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by father, Richard Travers and mother-in-law, Joan Tessier. Survived by husband of 42 years, Stephen; daughters, Nikki (John) Kellogg and Jessica (Nate) Jacksie; grandchildren, Alexis, Riley, Adison, Lydia, Ariana and Easton; mother, Norrine; sister, Kimberly (Evan) Weintraub; and many cousins, extended family and friends. "My mother taught me how to do things and Pam told me how to do things" - Stephen She enjoyed her 21 year career at Healtheast Care Systems. Private Services. Memorials preferred to The American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.