Pamela Lee (Travers) TESSIER
Age 60 Of Hugo Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by father, Richard Travers and mother-in-law, Joan Tessier. Survived by husband of 42 years, Stephen; daughters, Nikki (John) Kellogg and Jessica (Nate) Jacksie; grandchildren, Alexis, Riley, Adison, Lydia, Ariana and Easton; mother, Norrine; sister, Kimberly (Evan) Weintraub; and many cousins, extended family and friends. "My mother taught me how to do things and Pam told me how to do things" - Stephen She enjoyed her 21 year career at Healtheast Care Systems. Private Services. Memorials preferred to The American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
