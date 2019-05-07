|
|
Age 73, of Excelsior Died peacefully on May 5, 2019 with her family. Preceded in death by her sister, Debra Schultz. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Chuck; son, Lincoln; grandson, Zac; brother Craig Schultz ; brother-in-law, Urban Plain; cousin, Jackie (Tom) Lutmer and their children, Jessica and Katie; along with many other loving family and close friends. Pam took great pride in her special close relationships, in her gardening, was a forever lover of all animals and of annual travels down south and abroad. Memorial Service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church (680 Mill St., Excelsior) with visitation one hour prior to the service and a Reception Luncheon to follow. Inurnment at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Hennepin County Humane Society or animal shelter of your choice. David Lee Funeral Chapel Wayzata 952-473-5577 www.davidleefuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 7, 2019