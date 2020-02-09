Home

Pamela Renee (Pam) MOREY


1968 - 2020
Pamela Renee (Pam) MOREY Obituary
Age 51 Passed away unexpectedly on February 4th at her longtime home in Roseville, MN. Pam was born in St. Paul on December 16, 1968 to Glenn and Judy Morey. Pam graduated from Roseville Area High School in 1987. Pam married Marc Fylstra and they had two sons, Randy and Charlie. Pam was preceded in death by her father, Glenn and her sister, Brenda. Pam is survived by her mother, Judy; her brother, Daryl (Kelli); her sons, Randy and Charlie; ex-husband, Marc; and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Pam donated her body to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program. A private family celebration of life will be held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
