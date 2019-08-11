|
Passed away peacefully July 30, 2019. She was born in Sauk Centre, MN Feb. 3, 1953 to Wayne and Bernette Stimson. Pam was the eldest of seven and was the conduit for her family. The joy of her life were her three children and her grandchildren. Pam loved ALL people and judged no one. Despite the struggles she dealt with in her life every day she was always positive, selfless, funny and a good friend to all. We are all a little better for having known her. A Celebration of Life memorial event will be held on Sat., Aug. 17 from 11am-1pm at GETHSEMANE CHURCH, 2410 STILLWATER ROAD EAST, MAPLEWOOD, MN 55109.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019