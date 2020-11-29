Age 53, of Scandia, Minnesota Died November 25, 2020. Pam always made sure that those whom she loved were taken care of. She lived a very selfless life by living for others. She was a great mother and amazing grandmother who lived to the fullest for her family; as they were her world. She will be missed, but never forgotten. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Pat Rath; mother-in-law, Margaret Vollhaber. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; son, Mitch (Nicole); daughter, Ashley; grandsons, Henry, Lucas, Charlie; brother, Pete Rath; father-in-law, James Vollhaber; many nieces, nephews and the extended Vollhaber Family. Public visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be privately celebrated on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. For those who cannot attend, live streaming will be available. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com