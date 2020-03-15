|
Age 76 , of Hugo Loving Wife, Mom, and Grandma Passed away on March 7th, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Preceded in death by brother George and loving husband Ed. She will be greatly missed by her three children, Steve (Lisa), Chris (Tina), Patrick (Tina); 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and loving caregiver Kathy Halverson. A Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 18th, 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Genevieve Parish Community Center, Centerville. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020