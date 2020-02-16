Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat BANTLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat BANTLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat BANTLI Obituary
Former Stillwater Township Clerk Passed away peacefully at her home on February 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, father and sister, Faith. Survived by husband, Heinrich; nephews and niece. Pat taught school in London for several years where she met her husband. After their marriage they moved to California for several years and then to Stillwater Township where she lived for 47 years. She enjoyed the quiet surroundings of her place, taking care of her horses and cats. In 1974 she became involved in Township government and was appointed clerk. In 1976 she was elected for the first time and, then was the township clerk for 34 years. In her own words: "As an elected official, I always felt that my responsibility was first to the residents of the township. The remodeling of the town hall was the most memorable and important event during my town clerk years. I am proud of having been an instrumental force in its preservation and remodeling effort." A gathering and reception to celebrate Pat's life will be held Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00PM-7:00PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Memorials preferred to the or Family Means of Stillwater. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -