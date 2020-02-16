|
|
Former Stillwater Township Clerk Passed away peacefully at her home on February 6, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, father and sister, Faith. Survived by husband, Heinrich; nephews and niece. Pat taught school in London for several years where she met her husband. After their marriage they moved to California for several years and then to Stillwater Township where she lived for 47 years. She enjoyed the quiet surroundings of her place, taking care of her horses and cats. In 1974 she became involved in Township government and was appointed clerk. In 1976 she was elected for the first time and, then was the township clerk for 34 years. In her own words: "As an elected official, I always felt that my responsibility was first to the residents of the township. The remodeling of the town hall was the most memorable and important event during my town clerk years. I am proud of having been an instrumental force in its preservation and remodeling effort." A gathering and reception to celebrate Pat's life will be held Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00PM-7:00PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Memorials preferred to the or Family Means of Stillwater. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020