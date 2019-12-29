|
Passed away December 21, 2019 at age 67 in her home, surrounded by her husband and children, after a courageous battle with metastatic melanoma. She was a marvelous woman who met her disease head on and handled this experience with grace and positivity. She built a remarkable life with her loving husband Joe. She was a wonderful mother and role model to her children, but her most cherished role was being Nana to her seven wonderful grandchildren. She loved a good game of cards or just catching up with her friends, the magic of Christmas, shopping with her Mom, spending time with her sister Nancy, working alongside her brother Dan, the Minnesota State Fair, hanging out at the lake, a good homemade fish fry, an evening walk or bike ride with Joe, and anything to do with her grandkids. A loving wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend and proud "Rice Streeter". She cared deeply for her family and friends and built strong relationships that we can hold in our hearts knowing that it was special and unique. Preceded in death by her sister Carrie Hafner. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Joe Adrian, son Brian (Sarah) Adrian, daughters Jill (Ian) McConnell and Erin (Erik) Peterson, grandchildren Hadley, Paige, Ronan, Katelyn, Will, Jake and Finn, her father and mother, Bill and Gloria Hafner, her siblings Tom (Denise), Dave, Rich (Rose), Nancy (Ray), Bill (Bernadette), Bob, and Dan (Jane), numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17th, at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. A gathering of family and friends from 10am-12pm, service at 12pm with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Melanoma Research Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020