Pat Pelzel PETERSON
Age 69 of River Falls, WI Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 29, 2020. 37 Year Human Resources Rep-resentative for West Publishing / Thomson-Reuters. A Memorial service will take place 12 Noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Services will be livestreamed at www.stpatrickofhudson.org. A Gathering of Family and Friends (with respect to social distancing and the use of masks) will take place 5 – 8 PM Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd St., River Falls, and 1 hour prior to the service Friday at church. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. In memory of Pat, memorials may be directed to Be The Match at www.bethematchfoundation.org/goto/patpeterson, or her family asks that you remember someone in need of a small degree of kindness that only a friend could offer, and be that friend to them. O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644. ww.oconnellbenedict.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Homes - River Falls
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
SEP
4
Service
12:00 PM
livestreamed
SEP
4
Memorial service
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Homes - River Falls
225 S 3Rd St
River Falls, WI 54022
(715) 425-5644
