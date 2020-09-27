Of Coon Rapids, MN Patricia "Pat" L. Bullick passed away at age 76 on September 24, 2020. Born on Sunday, January 16, 1944, Pat grew up on farms around the Farwell, MN, area. When Pat was nine years old, she made a choice to serve God and continued serving Him faithfully until the end. Her work in the nursing field touched countless lives and her kind demeanor, gentle spirit, and loving heart was felt by every life she touched. Pat fostered a family culture of love, kindness, and respect, a Godly lady known to her family and friends as someone who would offer a word of encouragement or support or an observation that let each see the next step more clearly. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 29, at 4-8 PM at Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448. Private family funeral. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300 www.Gearhartfuneralhome.com