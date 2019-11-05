|
|
Beloved Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin, Friend and Teammate Age 13, of Eagan Unexpectedly went to Heaven on November 1, 2019. Preceded in death by grandfather, Dr. Raymond Lynch. Survived by parents, Brian & Cheryl; brother, Jack; grandparents, Bobbie Lynch (Chuck Wiser), Patric & Carol Vitek; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teammates. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, November 8th at the Church of St. Thomas Becket, 4455 So. Robert Tr., Eagan. Gathering of Family and Friends 3-8 PM Thursday at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan; and 1 hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Special Thanks to the Eagan Hockey & Baseball Communities for all their support. Patric meant everything to us. We love you and will miss your love, kindness, charm, determination, spirit of adventure, and love of the outdoors. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019