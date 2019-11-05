Home

Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Thomas Becket
4455 So. Robert Tr.
Eagan, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Thomas Becket
4455 So. Robert Tr
Eagan, MN
View Map
Beloved Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin, Friend and Teammate Age 13, of Eagan Unexpectedly went to Heaven on November 1, 2019. Preceded in death by grandfather, Dr. Raymond Lynch. Survived by parents, Brian & Cheryl; brother, Jack; grandparents, Bobbie Lynch (Chuck Wiser), Patric & Carol Vitek; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teammates. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, November 8th at the Church of St. Thomas Becket, 4455 So. Robert Tr., Eagan. Gathering of Family and Friends 3-8 PM Thursday at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan; and 1 hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Special Thanks to the Eagan Hockey & Baseball Communities for all their support. Patric meant everything to us. We love you and will miss your love, kindness, charm, determination, spirit of adventure, and love of the outdoors. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 5, 2019
