Patrice Anne (Patty) LONEY

Patrice Anne (Patty) LONEY Obituary
Of St. Paul, passed on 4/27/19 after a long battle with cancer. Born on 7/2/1958. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Margaret (Brown) Loney and sister, Mary Ellen Loney. Survived by her siblings: Janyth, Terrence, Michael (Deb), Kevin (Norma), Brian and Timothy (Sandy) and other relatives and friends. Graduate of Derham Hall High School. Retired from United States Postal Service. Patty was an avid golfer and will be missed by many from Keller and Highland Golf Courses. The family of Patrice wish to express their appreciation to Vicky Eddy, ANP, Regions Hospital and Health Partners physicians and staff, Advanced Medical Home Care, and Hospice of the Midwest for their excellent care. Celebration of Life Wednesday, May 15 at Highland National Golf Course, 1403 Montreal Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116, Visitation 4-7 PM, Memorial Celebration 7-8 PM. Private interment at later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
