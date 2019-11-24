|
Born July 19, 1962 in Quantico, VA to William and Shirley Arnold. Patrice completed her long journey with cancer on November 16, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. Preceded in death by her mother and grandparents. Survived by loving husband, Jim; her father; daughter, Nicole Dailey; step-daughters, Alexandra Nimchuk and Samantha Schmoyer (Cody); and a sweet future granddaughter. Patrice loved her family, loved to laugh, travel, and read, and loved being a nurse. She was a kind and generous friend to everyone she met. A gathering to remember Patrice will be held on Saturday, November 30 from 1-5 PM at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019