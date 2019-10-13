Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Patricia ANDERSON
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Patricia A. "Patty" ANDERSON


1955 - 2019
Patricia A. "Patty" ANDERSON Obituary
Age 64 of Roseville Passed away suddenly at her home on October 9, 2019. Survived by husband of 44 years, Darrell; daughter Melissa (Kevin Birch); grandchildren, Olivia, Mackenzie and Logan and many friends. Patty enjoyed exploring the North Shore, agates and spending time with her family. Memorial Service Monday October 14th, 11 AM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
