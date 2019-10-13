|
|
Age 64 of Roseville Passed away suddenly at her home on October 9, 2019. Survived by husband of 44 years, Darrell; daughter Melissa (Kevin Birch); grandchildren, Olivia, Mackenzie and Logan and many friends. Patty enjoyed exploring the North Shore, agates and spending time with her family. Memorial Service Monday October 14th, 11 AM at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019