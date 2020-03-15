Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606

Patricia A. "Pat" FARRELL

Patricia A. "Pat" FARRELL Obituary
Age 86 of Lino Lakes Preceded in death by husband, Francis in 1989. Survived by children and grandchildren, Dale, Mary, Molly, Maggie, Max, Vancil; Donna Luzaich, Jim, Tessa, Jenna Farrell as well as other relatives and friends. Catholic Mass Monday, 10 AM at the St. Genevieve Parish Community Center, 6995 Centerville Rd., Centerville, MN. Private Interment to follow Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at parish community center. Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Therese at St. Odilia Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
