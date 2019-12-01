Home

Patricia A. (Keis) GARDNER

Age 85 Passed away November 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband William; grandson Brandon Bolen. Survived by children Nancy (Vince) Bolen & William (Cheryl) Gardner; grandchildren Kyle (Jessica), Justin (Shirley) & Melissa; great grandchildren Addison & Scarlett; siblings Dorothy LeClair & Joe (Gerry) Keis; other relatives & friends. Longtime employee at JC Penney in Sun Ray Center. Visitation Wednesday (12/4) from 11 am to 1 pm at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, followed by Graveside Service 2 pm at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
