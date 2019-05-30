|
|
Age 83, of St. Paul Passed away on May 25, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Edward Jr.; parents, Raymond & Kathryn; brother, Raymond Jr.; and sister, Betty. Survived by daughters, Mitzi (Mark) Schmid, Laurie Jelinek, Jackie Johnson (Bob); grand-daughters, Stephanie (Josh) Fuchs, McCall (Joe) Schmitz, Katie (Jim) Tourville; great-grandchildren, Eddie, Olivia, Jaxon, Joey & Charlotte; and longtime friend, Camille Olzenak. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, June 4 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 10-11 AM Tuesday, June 4. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019