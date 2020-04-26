Age 96 Died at home in St. Paul, MN, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born March 15, 1924, to Thomas H. and Matilda S. (Poull) Newton, she was the 7th of 7 children. A life-long knowledge seeker, after graduating from Alvernia High School in 1941, Pat attended Mundelein College for 2 years, and later took classes at Loyola and DePaul Universities. She worked for Pure Oil in their accounting department for 15 years, where she met her husband, Lionel (Lee) LeClaire. They were married at St. Viator's Catholic Church, in Chicago on October 4, 1958. A devoted Catholic, Pat was always active in her parish, including volunteering at St. Emily's School in Mt. Prospect when her children attended, and in her later years, knitting prayer shawls and baby hats. Pat had many "friends for life" and enjoyed socializing through bridge, bowling, and book clubs, all into her 90's. In June 2015, she moved to St. Paul, made new friends, and lived her last years there, close to her son and grandchildren, independently in her own apartment. She was much loved by those who knew her, especially for her generous nature and genuine interest in others. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband of 58 years, Lee (2017), her oldest son, David (2006), and her third child, Peter (1972). She is survived by: her son David's children; Jessica (John), Colette Gustafson (Nick), and Michael (Casey); her daughter, Harmony Whitt (Dale), and her children, Zachary Heyn and Hannah Heyn; and her son, Daniel (Laura) and his children, Brandon Brayfield (Erin), Rosalind Bloodworth, Simone, and Morgan (Alsa); great-grandchildren, Mabel and Henry (Colette) and Silas and Esme (Brandon), and beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral mass and service will be held at Friedrich's Funeral Home in Mt. Prospect, on Tuesday, May 5th at 11:00 a.m., by invitation. Following the service, there will be a private graveside gathering at All Saints Cemetery. We will organize a Celebration of Life for Mom, hopefully this summer, in St. Paul, when it's auspicious for us to gather as a family. Since we can't gather in person, we would be so very grateful if all Pat's loved ones could reach out to us, to share our grief and to celebrate her amazing life. Please email words of condolence, and memories to be shared, to Harmony at: harmonymoon@frontier.com. Even a few words mean so much, and in this way you will be with us in spirit. If you would like a picture memory card, provide your postal mailing address via the email listed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store