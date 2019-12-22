|
Age 90 February 1, 1929 ~ December 13, 2019 Passed away at Bel Rae Senior Living in Mounds View, MN. Pat grew up in St Paul and attended St. Luke's Grade School, Convent of the Visitation High School and St. Catherine College where she got her Master's degree in Nursing. After a diverse career as a nurse she retired from the White Bear School District. She loved to travel, enjoyed the outdoors and cherished her lifelong friendships and very special relationships with all of her nieces and nephews! She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Dorothy Manley, brother Bill and his wife Mary, brother Jack, nephews Mike Manley and Larry Korbein. Survived by sister in law Sheila Manley, nephews and nieces Jim, John, Maureen, Tom and Joe, Tim (Bonnie), Terry (Stephanie), Kathy, Bridget (Rico), Tricia (Randy) Kurschner, Dennis (Laura), Dan (Max) and Florence. Also many great and great, great nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to the staff and residents at Bel Rae Senior Living for the care and friendships. Also grateful to the Fairview Hospice Team for the excellent care and compassion she received. Memorial Mass 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 28th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019