Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia MANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Pat" MANLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. "Pat" MANLEY Obituary
Age 90 February 1, 1929 ~ December 13, 2019 Passed away at Bel Rae Senior Living in Mounds View, MN. Pat grew up in St Paul and attended St. Luke's Grade School, Convent of the Visitation High School and St. Catherine College where she got her Master's degree in Nursing. After a diverse career as a nurse she retired from the White Bear School District. She loved to travel, enjoyed the outdoors and cherished her lifelong friendships and very special relationships with all of her nieces and nephews! She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Dorothy Manley, brother Bill and his wife Mary, brother Jack, nephews Mike Manley and Larry Korbein. Survived by sister in law Sheila Manley, nephews and nieces Jim, John, Maureen, Tom and Joe, Tim (Bonnie), Terry (Stephanie), Kathy, Bridget (Rico), Tricia (Randy) Kurschner, Dennis (Laura), Dan (Max) and Florence. Also many great and great, great nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to the staff and residents at Bel Rae Senior Living for the care and friendships. Also grateful to the Fairview Hospice Team for the excellent care and compassion she received. Memorial Mass 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 28th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton, with a gathering 1 hour prior to the service. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -