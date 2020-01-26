Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Incarnation Lutheran Church
4880 Hodgson Rd.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Incarnation Lutheran Church
4880 Hodgson Rd.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Age 83 of Shoreview Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St. Joseph's Hospital on January 23, 2020. Pat was born in Devils Lake, ND. Growing up, she lived in St. Johns, ND, Grandville, ND, Grand Forks, ND, Ada, MN, and graduated from Moorhead High School in Moorhead, MN. Pat met the love of her life, John, in concert choir at North Dakota State University, and they continued to sing in choir together at Incarnation Church. They were married for 62 years. Pat also played a large role in the family company, Turtle Mountain Corp. Pat is preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Barkus, Detta Nelson; brothers, Ken Larsen, Keith Larsen; parents, LeRoy "Bones" and Lucille Larsen. She is survived by her loving husband, John; children, Mike (Vicky) Miller, Lisa Kelly, Kristi (Shell) Wheeler; grandchildren, Ryann, Taylor and Morgan Kelly, Rachel and Casey Miller, Mitchell, Dylan and Lexi Wheeler; sister, Mardi Overland; sister-in-law, Karen Larsen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Memorial Service 12 PM Tuesday, January 28th at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 4880 Hodgson Rd., St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. Memorials preferred to the . 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
